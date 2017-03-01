Search form

Phnom Penh Post - Alleged crook betrayed by a criminal temper

Alleged crook betrayed by a criminal temper

An alleged gang boss’s temper got the better of him when he was arrested for interfering in police work in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district on Sunday night.

A man went to the malicious mobster to apologise for his garment worker friends whom the gangster had allegedly threatened, getting nothing in response but a whack on the head by the gangster’s moto keys, drawing blood.

When the victim went to police to complain, the kingpin followed and lashed out at authorities, who handcuffed him to await further action.

Contact author: Touch Sokha
