Alleged jewel thieves taken down by the mob

Two metalworkers chose not to pick on someone their own size, and were given a swift taste of mob justice when they allegedly stole a student’s necklace in the capital’s Tuol Kork district on Friday.

Riding her moto to school, the girl was descended upon on by the suspects, who snatched her jewellery before fleeing in the opposite direction.

After the victim gave chase and cried for help, villagers jumped in and subdued the duo, doling out kicks and punches before police arrived to take them to the station and returned the necklace to its proper owner.

Kampuchea Thmey