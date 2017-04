Alley ducker rear-ended by one plucky trucker

A narrow Kampot alley proved to be an inconvenient shortcut for two vehicles that collided in the corridor yesterday.

A Kia Visto was hit from behind when it stopped short before turning, but the speeding truck behind it could neither stop nor swerve.

Choosing to rear-end the car rather than crash into the walls, the truck driver took it one step further, ploughing through the Visto until it pushed it out of the alley and then taking off.

ANN