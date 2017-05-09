Always be vigilant – or better yet, lock the doors

An eagle-eyed auto owner managed to spot a construction worker breaking into his car, calling in the cavalry before the suspect could flee in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district on Sunday.

Soon after the victim left his ride parked on the side of the road, the suspect broke into it, snatching a phone and bag. Luckily the owner’s spidey senses were triggered and he cried for help.

Nearby cops cornered and arrested the thief, returned the items to their owner and are filing documents for action against the larcenous labourer.

National Police