Amateur detective tracks down stolen motorbike

A victim took police work into his own hands after he chased down the criminal duo responsible for stealing his motorbike in the capital’s Daun Penh district on Saturday.

Police say the man awoke on March 18 to see that his locked set of wheels had been stolen during the night.

When he spotted the bike with two men near Kandal Market he quietly followed until they passed the commune police station when he called for help.

The chase ended with the culprits being handed over to Chroy Changvar authorities.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY