Anarchist adolescents let off with a warning

The Sharks and the Jets pale in comparison to the sword-swinging gang fights in Oddar Meanchey’s Anlong Veng commune.

Police on patrol say they spotted two groups fighting complete with swords late on Wednesday.

The brawl was broken up and the weapons and two motos were confiscated.

The three captured youths were only asked to sign a contract pledging not to cause “anarchy” like that again, and their parents have been told to educate their kids before letting them out.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY