And a child shall lead them to the ringleader

Criminal behaviour came in a small package on Wednesday when police in Phnom Penh arrested a 14-year-old who led a gang of moto thieves in Trapeang Krasang commune.

The teenager, leading cohorts aged 15 and 25, broke into the rental room of a garment worker and stole a moto key. Unable to start the bike because of a damaged engine, they started walking it away before police were called and gave chase.

The youngest thief was also the slowest as he was caught and brought in for questioning, which led police to one of his accomplices. Both young burglars were sent to the district office.

