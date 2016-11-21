Annoyed neighbours put brakes on street racers

Three fast and furious wannabe street racers quickly found themselves stopped in their tracks on Thursday after their antics raised the ire of residents in Phnom Penh’s Chroy Changvar commune.

According to police, the racket of the trio’s motos racing through the peninsula’s streets late at night rattled sleeping locals who, once roused, reached for the phone to call police.

In the end, officers released the delinquents but told them not to do it again, calling their parents to drive the point home.

Fresh News