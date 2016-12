Another motorbiker’s trust in friend misplaced

A faithless friend with a hunger for theft stole his mate’s motorbike and sold it in Phnom Penh’s Sen Sok district on Wednesday night.

The betraying buddy told his pal he just wanted to borrow the bike to go get a bite to eat, but never returned.

The next day, the double-crossed comrade found out his bike had been sold, and turned on the trickster, alerting police, who have since arrested the thief.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY