Antagonistic stylists erupt in angry brawl

It's probably not a good idea to have rival businesses located side by side, as proven by a brawl that took place between the antagonistic owners of two hair salons in the capital’s Choam Chao commune on Monday.

Three people from one of the salons allegedly started an argument with their adversaries, which escalated to a full-fledged fistfight, leaving the couple from the other salon defeated and bruised.

They promptly filed a complaint to the commune police, seeing to the arrest of the violent instigators.

NOKORWAT