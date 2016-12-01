Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Antagonistic stylists erupt in angry brawl

Antagonistic stylists erupt in angry brawl

It's probably not a good idea to have rival businesses located side by side, as proven by a brawl that took place between the antagonistic owners of two hair salons in the capital’s Choam Chao commune on Monday.

Three people from one of the salons allegedly started an argument with their adversaries, which escalated to a full-fledged fistfight, leaving the couple from the other salon defeated and bruised.

They promptly filed a complaint to the commune police, seeing to the arrest of the violent instigators.

NOKORWAT

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".