Apologetic friend hands back ill-gotten cash

A betrayed friend took the high road on Monday and let a colleague off the hook after receiving a written apology.

The capital garment worker and part-time salon owner in Choam Chao commune left her room key on her sewing machine, where it was soon snatched by the associate, who went to her house and knicked $370.

After getting a backup key and returning home, the victim was told by neighbours that the friend – and occasional salon helper – had broken in. It wasn’t until she was in front of a judge in court that the friend confessed, returning the cash and promising to amend her ways.

