Argument leads friend to stab friend in Ratanakkiri

A man was stabbed in the back by a friend who stabbed him in the stomach on Monday in Ratanakkiri province’s Banlung district.

The two were drinking together when an argument started. Things apparently got quite heated, with the suspect going at his pal with a knife.

Police came and arrested the violent one and sent his gut-gripping buddy to the hospital.

cam post