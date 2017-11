Argumentative drunks beat down a co-worker

Being three sheets to the wind didn’t help the case for a trio of workers who were arrested after clobbering their colleague yesterday in Kampong Speu province.

Police say the group was sharing some drinks in Sen Dei commune when an argument escalated and it turned into a three-on-one attack.

One of the aggressors pulled a knife and their victim was sent to the hospital when the boys in blue came to calm tensions. All three were hauled away to the police station.

Nokorwat