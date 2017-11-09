Search form

Armed bandit bushed after chase, shootout

Siem Reap province’s Prasat Bakong district turned into the Wild (North) West on Tuesday when police exchanged fire with a moto thief they were pursuing.

After lifting the ride from a local 62-year-old, the bandit saw officers tailing him and let off four shots in their direction. No one was hit, but authorities shot back, clipping their man in the hand.

The wounded ne’er-do-well gave up his flight and was found hiding in a nearby bush. The gunslinger’s sidearm was taken and he was sent to lockup.

Rasmei Kampuchea

