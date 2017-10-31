Arrested woman puts blame on boyfriend

There was all the intrigue of an international crime thriller when Phnom Penh’s Military Police busted a woman for allegedly running a gift box scam with her Nigerian boyfriend.

After meeting a seller on Facebook and sending her $200 via Wing, the victim got suspicious and alerted authorities on Saturday when she was called and asked to send another $800 to get the goods through customs.

The vendor was tracked down and under questioning she fingered her foreigner beau, claiming she was told to pose as a flight attendant while picking up the cash.

The suspect was sent to a holding cell while the details of the gift box graft were sorted.

Military Police