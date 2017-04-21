Artful dodger picked up by one savvy shopper

A 32-year-old pickpocket’s light fingers apparently weren’t light enough as she was caught red-handed while trying to steal from a factory worker in a market in the capital’s Choam Chao commune on Wednesday.

The victim said she was shopping when she felt someone rooting around in her pocket, prompting her to wheel around and subdue the suspect with the help of people nearby.

When police came to arrest the thief they found her with four phones, three purses and some cash, which they believe was taken from prior victims.

KOH SANTEPHEAP