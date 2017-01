Astray truck another brick in the wall

A dumbfounded homeowner was greeted by an unwelcome visitor in the form of a truckful of bricks in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

Witnesses reported watching the weighty vehicle suddenly veer straight into the wall of the villager’s home.

The truck went clear through the home’s exterior, injuring the relaxing resident inside.

The driver dashed off, fleeing on foot before police descended on the scene and impounded his truck.

NOKORWAT