Attempt to split bill leads to attempt to split head

Four previously unacquainted men who came together over a love of spirits in the capital’s Samrong Krom commune on Saturday hardly had a chance to nurture their friendship before a fight broke out.

One of the men had to leave early and offered to pay $6 for his share of alcohol, a contribution deemed miserly by another man in the quartet, who picked up a rock and struck the man in the head.

A fight ensued, attracting the police, who hauled the duo to the police station, where the belligerent bloke agreed to compensate his acquaintance for the injury.

KOH SANTEPHEAP DAILY