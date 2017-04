Attention to ancestors leads to losses at home

One woman may not be straying far from home for future parties as her house was robbed in Kandal province when she went to visit her uncle for the Ching Ming holiday on Monday.

After locking up her house and going to the next village, her neighbour called the woman and said her door was open.

Upon returning, she found her lock broken, clothing scattered and jewellery missing. Police came to investigate the scene, but the perpetrator remains at large.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY