Backseat drivers give cabbie a working over

A taxi driver got a whack when he should have been given a tip after he was allegedly attacked for taking a shortcut in Daun Penh district in Phnom Penh on Friday night.

Two Korean nationals hired the driver and gave him directions to their destination. But when he strayed from their preferred route they stopped the car and began punching him, despite his protestations that his way was faster.

Nearby drivers intervened to stop the scuffle, and when police arrived, the pissed-off passengers were arrested and taken to the station while the clobbered cabbie was sent to the hospital.

Contact author: Touch Sokha
