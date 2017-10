Bad houseguest takes advantage of hospitality

A Pursat villager was left without man’s modern best friend after a houseguest made off with his phone on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old guest saw the gadget lying near the television – almost begging to be stolen – and pocketed it as he exited the residence.

The owner quickly noticed his phone was missing, assumed the culprit was the teenager and lodged a complaint with the cops.

The thief was apprehended shortly after and will see his day in court soon.

National Police