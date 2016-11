Bad karma coming for brazen bovine burglar

A garment worker found it was easier to burgle a bovine than obscure it in Kandal on Sunday.

The unscrupulous man observed an unattended cow grazing in a field, and decided to give it a new home.

When the animal’s owner discovered its absence, she sparked a village-wide investigation.

With police assistance, the vanished cow was eventually discovered and the erstwhile cattle rustler now awaits a court date.

NOKORWAT