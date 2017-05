Bag snatcher’s getaway skills need some honing

Despite aiming low, a bag snatcher was still caught for stealing the smaller of her victim’s two purses in Choam Chao commune in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

Police say the 28-year-old victim went to the market carrying two bags, but after the suspect brushed by her in passing, she noticed her small bag missing.

The woman promptly located the thief, who confessed to her crime, returning the small satchel with $135 inside before being taken to the police station.

