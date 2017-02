Bag snatchers grounded outside Phnom Penh Airport

The escape plan of two men failed to take off when they were arrested in front of the Phnom Penh airport yesterday afternoon.

Por Sen Chey district police say three thieves took a shop owner’s handbag - full of cash and jewellery - from under a table in her shop while she was in the bathroom.

When a neighbour alerted her, the owner shouted for help.

Responding authorities nabbed two of the men near the airport while the third unfortunately had a clear flight plan for escape.

NOKORWAT