Bag theft victim sees the return of $20,000

Four capital thieves must have felt like they won the jackpot when they discovered $20,000 inside a bag they snatched in Srah Chak commune.

Police say a woman was walking along Russian Boulevard on Saturday on her way to buy a car when the group pulled up and came away with her purse.

She alerted cops about the crime, saying there were two sets of diamond earrings, a smartphone and ID cards in the bag, along with the wad of bills.

After two days, the boys in blue zeroed in on all the suspects and brought them down to headquarters for charges.

Koh Santepheap