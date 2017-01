Bandit denied a kiss but dealt a beatdown

A misogynistic mugger got a taste of mob justice in Phnom Penh on Monday, after harassing and robbing a female garment worker.

The working woman was returning to her rental room when a rude rogue demanded a kiss. She understandably ignored the imp, prompting him to pinch her phone and run off.

The dispossessed damsel shouted for help, and vigilant villagers were happy to oblige, holding down the delinquent until police arrived.

NOKORWAT