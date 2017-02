Bandits get beaten for taking old man’s bling

A 72-year-old man’s fashion sense brought some unwanted attention in Teuk Thla commune, Phnom Penh, on Tuesday night.

Three suspects noticed his platinum necklace and tried to snatch it off him as they drove by on a motorbike.

Failing to grab the glittery piece, the men were chased down by grandpa and vigilant bystanders, who administered a swift beating before handing the crooks to police.

KOH SANTEPHEAP