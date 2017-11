Bankers play villagers for rubes, get arrested

Villagers nearly pulled out the torches and pitchforks when it became clear that two bank employees in Kandal province were working a Ponzi scheme on them.

Citizens filed a group complaint about the two, who promised them high dividends after an initial deposit.

After not showing up for their day in court, police came to arrest the pair of matchstick men and hold them until they met the judge.

Fresh News