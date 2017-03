Banteay Meanchey swordplay blamed on family feud

Two slash-happy swordsmen were arrested in Banteay Meanchey on Tuesday after allegedly attacking another man over a family dispute.

The well-armed assailants were on their motorbike when they reportedly rode down their similarly mounted victim, slicing him with the weapon.

The pair told police that the wounded target was related to a long-time enemy of theirs, but the family feud tale didn’t sway the cops, who forwarded the duo to the station.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY