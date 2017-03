Barbers with machete hauled to police station

Two barbers got caught with the wrong type of blade when they were arrested for riding with a machete in Phnom Penh’s Prampi Makara district on Wednesday.

Deployed at an alcohol and weapons checkpoint, police stopped and searched the duo, only to uncover the suspicious slasher.

The two trimmers pleaded self-defence, claiming the weapon was for warding off a local rock-throwing gang. Police nevertheless hauled them down to the station.

Nokorwat