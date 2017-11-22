Battambang bunch busted for meth dealing

A trio was arrested by the cops in Battambang and sent to the court yesterday after they were busted for drug trafficking on the weekend.

Someone’s Sunday afternoon meth-smoking session never came to fruition when the men were intercepted while running a delivery to a client’s home.

Police found several bags of meth totalling some 230 grams. Along with the narcotics, they confiscated two smartphones and the delivery vehicle, a Honda Dream.

Two more suspects are currently being sought.

National Police