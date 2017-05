Battle royale breaks out after wedding reception

After busting moves, villagers at a wedding in Oddar Meanchey province’s Chongkal district started busting faces on Monday, turning a bridal boogie into an eight-man brawl.

When the celebration had ended, loudspeakers kept playing music for villagers to enjoy. Unfortunately two rival groups of farmers ruined the fun by starting a fight.

The four losers were left with their injuries and the four victors were arrested by authorities.

KOH SANTEPHEAP