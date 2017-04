Beating not after-party event this man expected

A hangover wasn’t the only cause of one man’s headache after he was attacked on his way home from a friend’s party in the capital’s Chamkarmon district on Sunday.

The man said he was feuding with two men, who stopped him as he was leaving the bash, doling out a bashing of their own.

A good night’s sleep didn’t put to bed the man’s desire for justice, however, and a complaint was filed with local police yesterday.

