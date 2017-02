Beautiful motorbike captivates capital crook

One particularly shiny motorbike attracted some unwanted attention in the capital’s Choam Chao commune on Tuesday night.

A grocery vendor parked and locked his moto in front of his house after having it washed.

After assisting his wife with business for an hour, however, the ride was gone.

Filing a complaint with police, the unlucky grocer said he was not even aware of the exact time the moto was stolen.

KOH SANTEPHEAP