Bettors, bikes and bantams netted in raid

A secret cockfighting spot didn’t stay secret for long as the boys in blue made a bust on Friday and arrested four gamblers.

Getting leaked info about the matches being held in a field in Kampot province’s Dang Tong district, officers came to the spot and managed to catch four suspects, then seized three roosters and 15 motorbikes.

All the men were sat down at headquarters for a lecture on the ills of their vice.

Kampuchea Thmey