Bird in hand not worth a Dream in the paddy

A man went with his old motorcycle to a rice field on Friday in Ang Snuol district, Kandal province.

Along the way he saw a new Honda Dream parked in a rice field. Police said the victim was a bread seller, who went to catch birds during a lull in business.

While he was catching the bird 50 metres away from his motorbike, he heard his motorcycle sound.

Then he turned back to see the suspect was driving his bike. He shouted for help.

Villagers living nearby helped stop the suspect and gave a hard lesson before giving him to police.

Nokorwat