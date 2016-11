Bold burglars target officer in failed heist

Two burglars decided to dive into the belly of the beast on Monday, opting to rob a policeman of his motorbike at his Phnom Penh home. The daring and dastardly duo drove up to the house, one keeping watch while the other weaseled his way into the garage.

The on-guard officer noticed something amiss, however, raising the alarm as the skittish sentry took flight. One of the culprits was taken into custody while the other remains at large.

Nokorwat