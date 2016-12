Bold stare-down turns to belted beat-down

A stare-down between two garment workers escalated rather quickly in Svay Rieng town on Sunday. The two strangers were separately having a drink with their groups of friends when their eyes locked across their tables. The coincidence was regarded as a challenge, leading to a tipsy tiff that escalated into a tussle, resulting in one of the belligerent blokes brandishing his belt and beating his counterpart before making a run for it. NOKORWAT