This Bonnie and Clyde team’s run ends quickly

A boyfriend-girlfriend pair of capital bag snatchers ran into a bit of a rough patch – and a car – after trying to escape the scene of a crime on Thursday in Teuk La’ak I commune.

The criminal couple pulled close to an entertainment worker and grabbed her bag, but the victim’s cries for help prompted bystanders to chase the suspects, who thwarted themselves by rear-ending a car.

Police arrested the duo and hauled them in for interrogation, where they claimed that someone had thrown the bag to them.

Koh Santepheap

Contact author: Soth Koemsoeun
