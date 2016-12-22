Search form

Booze fuels dangerous motorcycle smash-up

A devil-may-care driver, whose recklessness may have been fuelled by the copious amount of alcohol he had downed earlier, landed himself and another person under hospital care after getting into a road accident in the capital’s Chamkarmon district.

After a drinking session on Tuesday night, the rash man was speeding down the road on his moto, oblivious to an intersection where another motorcyclist was pulling out. The motorcyclists crashed and both were sent to the hospital. Their vehicles were impounded.

Contact author: Touch Sokha
