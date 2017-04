Booze van bends tree, busts bike on highway

A beer truck driver drove more like someone drinking alcohol than someone transporting it when he hit a tree and then a parked motorbike on National Highway 4 in Preah Sihanouk province on Monday.

Police say fortunately no one was injured when the driver first veered into a tree then a parked bike before he ran from the scene. Cops confiscated the lorry and are pursuing legal action.

ANN