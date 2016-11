Boozy bridge crossing bodes badly for biker

A construction manager might have to put his skills to use repairing a bridge and road sign in Pailin province’s eponymous commune after crashing into them on Tuesday afternoon.

The man had just completed a round of drinking with a colleague and was making his way home on his motorbike when he veered off a bridge and hit its balustrade before crashing into a road sign.

