Boxer, friend fought the law and the law won

A boxer and a construction worker learned that brawn without technique makes for poor criminals.

The two men were arrested in Phnom Penh’s Chamkarmon district after they attempted to steal a bag from two women on a motorbike.

The men failed, eliciting screams from the women and drawing the attention of local police.

Now on the ropes, the men were quickly cuffed by the cops.

NOKORWAT