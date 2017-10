Boys in blue play host to group of meth addicts

Everyone was invited to an after party at the Takeo province police station after a drug bust in Bati district.

Getting a call on Monday about five men smoking meth at their house, officers descended, made the arrests and confiscated 12 bags of drugs, seven phones and a moped.

A round of questioning at HQ led to the arrest of another two suspects and all were detained until their date in court.

National Police