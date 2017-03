‘Brake failure’ spells double trouble for truck

Another double whammy occurred in Preah Sihanouk province on Sunday when a truck driver hit a motorist then a filling station.

Authorities say faulty brakes caused the driver to hit a rider on a downhill stretch, then slam into the petrol station before fleeing on foot.

The injured motorist was sent to the hospital and the truck was impounded in hopes of luring back its driver.

ANN