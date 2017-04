Braking bad, truck veers off road and overturns

A truck driver and his passenger found themselves with excessive power when their truck full of energy drinks swerved off the road and overturned in Preah Sihanouk province on Tuesday.

Zipping down a hill and unable to slow down because of shoddy brakes, the driver veered into a construction site where they flipped.

Both men were injured and sent to hospital while police impounded the rolled lorry for legal action.

Koh Santepheap