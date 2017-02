Brave barang bolts after bag snatchers

One foreigner became a vigilante hero when he recovered a bag that was snatched off a woman in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district on Wednesday.

Police are still searching for two suspects who rode their motorbikes next to the victim and grabbed her bag, injuring her when one crashed into her and left his moto behind.

A nearby expat chased the suspects, who got scared and dropped the bag before fleeing. Police took the abandoned moto to the station.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY