Brazen rock chucker barters for bargain

The price of crime isn’t set in stone as Chaom Chao commune police learned on Tuesday evening.

A long-time suspect was arrested for throwing a rock at a Toyota Highlander in December of last year, which was caught on CCTV of a nearby shop.

When the owner who filed the complaint met the culprit and police at the station, he demanded repayment of $1,000 to fix his damaged SUV.

After brief negotiation, a fee of $500 was agreed upon by all, and police let both men go home.

KOH SANTEPHEAP