Brothers in blue nab one of own for drunk driving

A policeman was confronted with a case of drunk driving, but this time with him behind the wheel. The officer had whizzed down the road in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district in a drunken stupor on Tuesday night before veering his car to the left and ploughing into a container truck.

While the hood of the vehicle ended badly damaged, nobody sustained injuries. The inebriated policeman was soon greeted by his colleagues, who impounded the two vehicles at the station for legal action.

KOH SANTEPHEAP