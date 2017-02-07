Search form

Buffalo Bill gets away unheard, empty-handed

A cold-footed cattle rustler in Svay Rieng must have feared his bovine booty a bit too conspicuous after leading them away in the dead of night on Sunday.

Police were called to the scene of the night-time burglary of six buffaloes after a complaint was filed by the owner, who pointed out the empty paddock and tracks leading away.

After following the trail police located the buffaloes abandoned in a nearby paddy. No suspects could be found and the livestock were returned to their rightful home.

